Emmerdale spoilers: Ethan left for dead as Caleb, Cain and Ruby are the prime suspects

Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Ethan Anderson is left for dead when a mystery attacker strikes. But who did it?

Ethan has made a number of enemies in the village since crashing the car while driving Nicky – fleeing the scene and leaving Nicky bleeding and unconscious.

Finding out what Ethan did, Ruby has been spoiling for revenge. But did she attack Ethan? Or could it have been one of the other family members- either Cain or Caleb?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Emmerdale spoilers: The Dingles are spoiling for vengeance

Ruby is horrified when Caleb tells her that doctors can’t bring Nicky out of his coma just yet. She’s terrified at the prospect of losing her son and is more determined than ever that Ethan will pay for the crash.

Back in the village, things grow tense when Ethan and Charles bump into Caleb in the street. Caleb is furious that Ethan is apparently fine while his own son lies on life support.

Later, Cain, Caleb and Ruby seethe with fury when they spot Ethan in the village. All three of them are eager for retribution over the injured Nicky. Charles leads Ethan away from the baying Dingle-Miligans.

The next day, Charles worries over Ethan’s absence when he fails to show up to Main Street for the village fete.

Has something happened to Ethan?

Ethan fights for his life

On the village outskirts, Ethan lies bloodied and bruised in the middle of the road, following a deliberate hit and run… Meanwhile, a car screeches away from the scene.

Back at the hospital, tensions are high as Ruby and Caleb await news on Nicky’s condition.

With the fete in full flow, and Ethan still nowhere to be seen, Charles really does start to worry. It’s not long before the villagers see a battered Ethan limp into view. He makes it as far as Main Street before collapsing. Will he be okay?

The usual suspects

As he comes round, Ethan claims that he didn’t see his attacker. His family rally round him to get him help.

Meanwhile, Cain, Caleb and Ruby watch the spectacle from a distance. Did one of them run Ethan down? And if not, then who did?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

