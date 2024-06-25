Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Laurel collapses after argument with Jai

Our Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Gabby rush to tend to an ill Laurel after finding her collapsed onto the floor following a row with Jai.

Elsewhere, Matty finds a friend in his cellmate Les.

All this and more in our Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Laurel collapses

Jai admits to Laurel that he doesn’t have it in him to tell Suni the truth, with Laurel being left furious with Jai’s decision. With tensions high, Jai then insults Ashley before being urged to leave.

When Jai’s gone, Laurel starts to feel dizzy and collapses onto the floor. She’s unable to reach for her phone as it rings.

Gabby turns up and finds Laurel struggling to breathe, ringing for an ambulance. She then calls Jai who becomes irritated with the numbers of times she’s trying to contact him.

At The Hide, Jai tries to build up the courage to tell Suni the truth just as he answers the phone and finds out that Laurel’s not well. Will Suni continue to be kept in the dark? And, what’s wrong with Laurel?

2. Charity worries about Belle

With the Dingles asking questions about her relationship with Tom, Belle urges Charity to back off. Belle’s close to opening up but spots Tom in the corner of her eye and ends up shoving Charity away.

With the Dingles starting to accuse Charity of overreacting, Tom applies for a job in a remote part of Wales. Afterwards, Tom suggests that he takes Belle on a cottage holiday. But, what does he really have planned?

3. Josh gets under Moira’s skin

Moira and Cain kiss and makeup and agree to work as a team in the future. Later on, Josh invites Sarah out for lunch but Moira and Cain soon turn up and put an end to the idea.

Cain tells Josh to leave Sarah alone. But, will he understand the message?

4. Matty opens up to cellmate Les

With Robbo trying to find out everything he can about Matty, Les defends Matty. Les then starts training Matty on how to act in prison so that he won’t get targeted.

With Les helping him out, Matty then finds the courage to open up to him and reveals that he’s transgender.

Les then questions Matty over his decision to go to a male prison before telling him that he’ll mind his own business. However, he warns him that the other prisoners might not react the same way…

5. Charles wants answers from Caleb

With Ethan’s hit-and-run case being dropped, Caleb brings a drunk Charles back to his place. Things take a turn though when Charles spills some coffee on the floor and fetches a cloth…

Whilst attempting to clean up the spillage, Charles spots an invoice before giving Caleb a lift into town. However, he soon parks the car at the woods and takes a stroll whilst bringing up the topic of the hit-and-run.

When Charles’ warmth starts to disappear, Caleb tries to return to the car but is stopped in his tracks as Charles produces the invoice he found earlier.

Charles believes that the invoice is evidence that Caleb was involved in the hit-and-run. Will Charles get the answers he seeks?

6. Mandy offends Rhona

With Mandy and Paddy joining Marlon and Rhona for a games night, Mandy admits that Rhona isn’t great company. Things soon turn sour as the games night fails to provide any fun…

Paddy then advises Mandy to apologise to Rhona. Will she though?

