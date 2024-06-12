Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Vinny and Gabby finally kiss, but then he flees

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, June 12), Vinny Dingle and Gabby Thomas continue to grow closer and finally share a kiss.

The pair are getting on well as they enjoy drinks together, but Vinny is left flustered when Gabby reveals she knows he’s a virgin.

How will Vinny react to Gabby’s comment and what will he do next in Emmerdale spoilers?

Vinny and Gabby share a kiss (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny and Gabby finally share a kiss

Gabby and Vinny have been growing closer in Emmerdale and the pair head out for drinks together in tonight’s episode.

Things soon heat up between them and they find themselves kissing, with Gabby just as keen as Vinny this time round.

However, when Gabby tells Vinny she knows he’s still a virgin, he snaps and calls things off with her. Embarrassed, she leaves their date and Vinny is riddled with guilt over the way he reacted.

Will Gabby forgive Vinny or is their romance over before it’s even really started?

Belle has told Tom about her pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom shares news of Belle’s pregnancy

Belle was forced to tell Tom she is pregnant last night (Tuesday, June 11), in a bid to prevent him from hitting her.

Despite telling him to keep the news between them for now, Tom proceeds to tell Rhona. When Belle later bumps into Jimmy in the village and he congratulates her, she is left furious.

Feeling her privacy has been completely violated by her husband, Belle struggles to contain her anger. However, Tom later talks her round and she says they can tell everyone else about the news.

Belle tries to convince herself everything will be okay, but is the worst still yet to come? Will she proceed with her pregnancy despite being uncertain?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

