Emmerdale spoilers: A horrific accident leaves Tom fighting for his life

Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that a terrible accident in a remote barn leaves Tom King fighting for his life. After learning that Belle aborted his child, Tom is furious – and takes out his anger on the inside of a barn.

But when he ends up electrocuting himself, Tom is knocked unconscious… or maybe worse.

Is Tom dead?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Belle works up the courage to leave Tom (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom learns about Belle’s abortion

Belle confides in her Mental Health Care Coordinator, revealing that she told Tom she’d had a miscarriage instead of an abortion. Worrying that her Coordinator, Rachel, is starting to realise the extent of Tom’s controlling behaviour, Belle wants the session to be over.

However, Rachel reassures Belle, leading to her realising the extent of Tom’s abuse. Rachel encourages a nervous Belle to take a break from Tom.

Belle agrees and, as she stares out of the window of a taxi, it seems that her mind has been made up. Has Belle finally found the courage to leave her toxic abuser?

Meanwhile, back in the village, Noah accidentally drops Belle in it when he tells Tom that she was in town yesterday for an appointment – instead of walking Piper. Tom is shocked to realise that Belle has been lying to him.

But how will he react?

Tom is furious to learn that Belle aborted his child (Credit: ITV)

Tom left for dead in horrific accident

When he realises that Belle took a trip to the abortion clinic, Tom is unable to contain his boiling rage. In a barn, Tom grabs an old iron bar. He takes out his anger on his surroundings, beating everything in sight.

As he begins to running out of strength, he pulls back his arm for one final swing. However, the metal bar smashes against the barn’s rotary isolator behind him – electrocuting Tom.

Tom takes out his fury on his surroundings (Credit: ITV)

He is thrown backwards across the barn, colliding violently against a beam.

Tom lies unconscious on the ground of the barn… but will he wake up from his injuries?

Tom lies unconscious on the ground (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Belle packs her bag and calls a taxi, ready to see Debbie in Scotland.

Will she find out about Tom’s accident before she can escape? And will this cause her to stick around and nurse her husband back to health? Or is her nightmare finally over with his death?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!