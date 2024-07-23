Emmerdale spoilers: Kim finds out the truth about Rose and Ruby’s plan

In Emmerdale spoilers, Kim Tate finally learns the truth about Rose and Ruby’s plan to take her down. As Rose succeeds in seducing a hapless Will, Kim makes some enquiries of her own.

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

With Kim out of the picture, Rose makes a move (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rose seduces Will

Rose explains to the kids that, as they can’t go out, she’ll bring the fun to them. However, Will warns her not to outshine Billy and Dawn’s best efforts.

Meanwhile, with Kim staying at the B&B, Rose makes herself at home. Setting up a bar, she attempts to go back to her old ways with Will.

Later, Ruby meets with Rose. She tells her that her time is up – she needs to complete the mission and sleep with Will.

Rose moves in for the kill (Credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, Will is upset after being ignored by Kim as she chatted to Caleb. Taking advantage, Rose moves in for a kiss – to which Will reciprocates.

The next day, Will tells Rose it should never have happened. Rose, however, tells him that she wants more. Just then, she gets a call from Ruby – and her face falls.

What does Ruby reveal?

Kim tracks down Rose’s dealer (Credit: ITV)

Kim demands answers

Elsewhere, Kim drives to the village outskirts and meets with Rose’s dealer. She demands answers.

The dealer remains tight-lipped, but Kim knows Rose isn’t behind it all, and sets her sights on Caleb.

Later, Kim confides in Lydia, telling her that she has gotten her revenge.

Meanwhile, the police question Caleb over the fire at his work premises, suspecting arson. After chatting with Kim, he manages to convince her that he hasn’t been behind her recent problems at all.

What has Kim done? (Credit: ITV)

Kim learns the truth

When Kim turns up at Ruby’s, she notices a bottle of posh brandy that she clearly stole from her. Ruby holds her own as Kim confronts her – telling her that her marriage is over.

Kim strides back into Home Farm, knowing the full truth about everything. But what will she do about it?

The next day, PC Swirling arrives, demanding answers after finding her handbag… but no Rose. Kim and Will try not to look guilty. What has Kim done?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

