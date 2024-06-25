Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel collapses and is rushed to hospital

Emmerdale spoilers reveal that, following a heated argument with Jai, Laurel Thomas collapses. After being found by Gabby, she is rushed to hospital.

This comes as Jai’s brother Suni plans to leave the village with lover Nicky. However, he’s unaware that Jai is keeping a secret about their father, Amit. As Laurel begs Jai to come clean, their fateful argument breaks out – causing Laurel to fall ill.

But what’s wrong with Laurel? And will she pull through?

Laurel and Jai get into a blazing row (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel collapses after arguing with Jai

Jai admits to Laurel that he can’t face telling Suni the truth about Amit and the HOP shares.

Furious at her husband’s stubbornness, Laurel gets into a heated argument with Jai. As the row blazes on, he insults Ashley.

Outraged, Laurel sends him away.

Arguing with Jai, Laurel suddenly starts to feel unwell (Credit: ITV)

But, left alone, Laurel starts to feel dizzy. She then collapses to the floor, frightened and barely able to move.

Her phone starts to ring, but she’s unable to reach that either.

Will anyone get to Laurel in time?

Laurel collapses to the floor (Credit: ITV)

Gabby calls an ambulance

Gabby walks in to find Laurel on the floor, struggling to breathe. As Gabby rushes to her side, a terrified Laurel asks her stepdaughter to call her an ambulance, which she does.

Meanwhile, in The Hide, Jai tries to build up the courage to speak to his brother about their father and the HOP shares.

However, Suni’s rambling and incessant phone calls from Gabby soon cause him to snap.

Gabby calls an ambulance for her semi-conscious step-mother (Credit: ITV)

Answering the phone, Jai is shocked to learn that Laurel has collapsed.

What’s wrong with Laurel? And can the ambulance get to her on time?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!