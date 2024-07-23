Emmerdale spoilers: Liam launches at Ella when a scan reveals there is no baby

In Emmerdale spoilers, Doctor Liam is shocked when a scan reveals that Ella Forster isn’t, in fact, pregnant. As they attend a pregnancy scan together, he’s shocked to learn that there is no baby.

Devastated, Liam accuses Ella of lying to him about being pregnant. But is there an explanation? And even if there is, will Liam believe it?

Liam is at Ella’s side as she attends her pregnancy scan (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Shock news for Liam at Ella’s baby scan

Ella asks Mandy to join her at a pregnancy scan. She tells her that she’s also planning on getting a paternity test to prove that Liam is the father.

Later, Ella starts having stomach cramps at work. Worried Vanessa tells her that she should get it checked out – causing Liam to check on Ella.

The next day, Paddy tries to reach out to Liam and talk about the baby. Liam then decides he wants to join Ella for her scan, but she refuses.

Liam is about to get some shocking news… (Credit: ITV)

However, due to a mix-up with the transport situation, Liam ends up attending the scan after all. As he sits by Ella’s side, they prepare to see the baby for the first time.

But Liam is left shocked when the sonographer takes a reading… and reveals that there is no foetus at all.

How will Liam react?

Liam accuses Ella of lying about the baby (Credit: ITV)

Liam reels at shock news

Before Ella can explain, Liam accuses Ella of lying to him. He accuses her of having lied about the baby – and suggests that’s why she didn’t want him at the scan.

Back in the village, Paddy consoles a devastated Liam. Aghast that she could have lied to him, he’s resolute in his belief that Ella is unhinged.

But is there more going on than meets the eye?

