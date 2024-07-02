Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia and Moira team up to expose Josh as Samson plans to leave

Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Moira Dingle is determined to expose Josh – enlisting the help of Lydia Dingle to prevent him and Samson from fleeing the country on their trip to Europe.

Matty is in prison for allegedly stabbing Samson – but he and Josh both know that it was an accident, brought on by their harassment of Matty. Moira has attempted to get Samson to tell the truth – but her efforts have come to nothing so far.

And with Josh and Samson planning to leave the country, it seems that time is running out to save her son.

Can the desperate mothers stop Josh and Samson from leaving – and expose the truth about Matty’s so-called stabbing of Samson?

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Moira confronts the Dingles over Samson’s travel plans (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Samson and Josh plan their getaway

Moira is seething when she hears that Josh and Samson intend to leave for their European trip earlier than planned. She is determined to stop them and have the truth about Matty brought to light.

Furious, Moira bursts into the Dingles. She lays out all of her accusations about Samson leaving early at Sam. He quickly jumps to his son’s defence, declaring his innocence.

Samson convinces his dad to let him leave, promising that he’ll be back before the trial. However, Moira is determined to stop him from going.

But does eagle-eyed Lydia suspect that Samson might be lying?

Samson and Josh share a charged interaction (Credit: ITV)

Moira and Lydia make a plan

Later, Lydia witnesses as Josh threatens Samson, putting pressure on him to keep lying to the police.

Lydia looks on as Josh threatens Samson (Credit: ITV)

Afterwards, Moira and Lydia meet up. Moira begs Lydia to help her stop Samson from leaving.

Will Lydia be swayed into helping Moira to expose Josh and Samson’s lies?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!