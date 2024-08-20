Emmerdale spoilers: Mack attacked by a bull – and thinks John caused the accident to take revenge

In Emmerdale spoilers, a raging bull attacks terrified Mack Boyd. Narrowly escaping with his life, Mack suspects that John Sugden may have caused the accident on purpose – to take revenge on Mack and Aaron destroying his van.

John quickly made an enemy of Aaron and Mack after arriving in the village. Deciding to bring the grumpy newcomer down a peg or two, the boys retaliated by stealing his beloved van… and dumping it in a river.

However, as Mack recovers from his bull-related injuries, Mack leaves wife Charity terrified when he suddenly collapses. Will Mack survive his deadly encounter?

Meanwhile, as Aaron Dingle confronts John over Mack’s accident, he quickly becomes distracted as their passion gets in the way.

But was John really responsible for the Mack attack?

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Mack realises that he’s in trouble (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: A raging bull attacks terrified Mack

Mack finds himself blocked in a barn by a bull. Terrified, Mack prepares to dodge the bull and make a run for the barn gate.

The bull soon gives chase as Mack makes a desperate dash for the gate.

Will he survive?

A raging bull has Mack in its sights (Credit: ITV)

Mack blames John for bull attack

Arriving on the scene, Nate is confused to see the bull in the barn. Hearing a groan, he rushes over to help Mack, who he finds injured and in pain.

Mack is convinced that John Sugden is responsible for setting the bull on him as revenge for the van.

Later, Aaron confronts John… but passion takes over between the pair.

Aaron goes to confront John… but soon gets distracted (Credit: ITV)

Charity terrified as Mack collapses

Meanwhile, Charity tries to help Mack plan his revenge on John. However, as they talk, he goes quiet and woozy… then collapses on the sofa, leaving Charity terrified that something serious has happened.

Will Mack pull through from his injuries?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

