Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy rushes to save her wedding as Bear exposes her online sex work

In Emmerdale spoilers, Mandy Dingle’s wedding is in peril as a vindictive Bear Wolf exposes her online sex work to Paddy. After stumbling across Mandy’s secret – that she has been earning cash on the side as a financial dominatrix – Bear is outraged.

He demands that Mandy tell Paddy what she has been up to… or else. And, as Bear spreads Mandy’s secret among her family, it looks as though Paddy is having second thoughts about the marriage.

Can Mandy save her wedding?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Arriving at the salon for a beard trim, Bear gets more than he bargained for (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bear finds out about Mandy’s side-hustle

Tracy explodes at Mandy when she catches her during a financial domination session. Mandy attempts to explain the situation, telling her about all the safety measures she’s been taking.

Later, she is excited when Amelia gives her a karaoke headset and arranges a surprise hen do. As she starts a session with a new client, Mandy begins to get into character.

Bear learns the truth (Credit: ITV)

As she prepares for her new client, she attempts to juggle a findom session with a beard trimming appointment for Bear. She passes Bear’s appointment over to Amelia, and heads out to take a call with her findom client.

However, Bear is shocked when he hears her call coming through the karaoke speakers. Knowing full well what Mandy has been up to Bear attempts to compose himself.

What will Bear do?

Bear confronts Mandy (Credit: ITV)

Bear sets an ultimatum

After educating himself, Bear is caught in a compromising situation as Marlon and Paddy arrive. As the boys throw a stag do for Paddy, Bear is torn over whether he should tell his son about Mandy’s sex work.

Later, Mandy is horrified when Bear confronts her. He’s left reeling when Mandy tries to explain why she’s done what she did.

Bear threatens to tell Paddy if she doesn’t. She convinces him not to say anything, and promises to quit.

However, Bear is annoyed when he hears Paddy singing his wife-to-be’s praises in the pub. He leads the party through to the back room, ready to reveal all to his son.

Bear exposes Mandy’s secret (Credit: ITV)

Paddy cancels the wedding as Bear reveals all

Bear exposes Mandy’s secret to Paddy – by revealing that he is her new client. Shocked Paddy is thrown, second-guessing himself as to whether he wants to go through with the marriage or not.

Meanwhile, Mandy and Vinny rush to the salon to get wedding ready. At Tenants, Bear makes his feelings known on the Mandy situation.

Bear and Marlon soon break out fighting as Paddy reveals that he no longer wants to marry Mandy. Although Bear is thrilled, Marlon is determined to change Paddy’s mind.

Mandy rushes to save her wedding (Credit: ITV)

With Mandy all decked out in her wedding dress, she and Vinny share an emotional moment in the salon. The mood is soon ruined by Bear, who reveals that he was Mandy’s client – and tells her that Paddy knows all about her side hustle.

Horrified Mandy rushes to find Paddy before it’s too late.

Can she save her wedding?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!