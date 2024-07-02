Emmerdale spoilers: Matty in danger as Amy makes huge mistake and reveals his true identity

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Amy unwittingly puts Matty in grave danger after revealing his true identity to menacing thug Robbo.

Matty is currently locked up, waiting trial after accidentally stabbing Samson. Last week, cellmate Les discovered that Matty is a trans man – but reacted with surprising understanding.

The other inmates, however, may not be quite so understanding.

Following a case of mistaken identity, Amy accidentally outs Matty to very much the wrong person. But how much danger is Matty in?

Amy is relieved to see that Matty seems to be doing well (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amy drops Matty in it

Matty is feeling hopeful after learning that cellmate Les has accepted him as a trans man. When Amy visits, he’s relieved to tell her good news for once.

Meanwhile, he’s happy to hear that they’ve scored him a new solicitor. With things looking up, Matty hopes that he could be out of prison soon.

Amy befriends the wrong person (Credit: ITV)

Visiting time ends, and Amy feels glad that Matty seems more upbeat. As she watches him go, she’s approached by Robbo, who she mistakes for Les.

Putting on an act, Robbo manages to get the truth about Matty from Amy. What will Robbo do with this newfound information?

Amy reveals that Matty is trans (Credit: ITV)

Matty in grave danger

Matty returns to his cell as Les nips out to see his solicitor. But once Les has gone, Robbo slips in.

Matty is horrified to realise that Robbo has been speaking to Amy. Even worse, he’s gotten the truth from her, and knows that Matty is trans.

Matty is in trouble (Credit: ITV)

Back in the village, Amy arrives home and tells everyone about Matty’s positive attitude.

Meanwhile, Matty cowers in is cell as the menacing transphobe closes in. What does Robbo have planned?

