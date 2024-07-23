Emmerdale spoilers: Moira goes too far as Samson fears prison

In Emmerdale spoilers, a desperate Samson Dingle begs Cain and the Dingles for help as he prepares for life inside. This follows his confession that he and pal Josh lied about the stabbing… falsely accusing Matty of the crime.

Accepting that he will go to prison for what he did, Samson goes to Cain for help. However, when Moira gets involved, she soon unleashes her fury on the youth.

Is Moira about to go too far? And, if so, what will she do?

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Cain tries to prepare Samson for prison (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: The Dingles rally around to help Samson

With Samson‘s plea hearing coming up, he plans to plead guilty. He has accepted that he will go to prison for lying about the stabbing.

However, Sam and Lydia are certain that he doesn’t know the reality of what is coming. Sam asks Aaron to give Samson a pep talk about prison. Overhearing the conversation, Cain plans to give Samson some advice of his own.

Can he help Samson?

Moira is appalled to see Cain helping Samson out (Credit: ITV)

Moira fumes as Samson takes a lesson

Later, Sam comes across Cain goading and beating Samson. He realises that Cain is giving him some training for prison.

While Cain believes that the other inmates will make mincemeat of him, Samson begs him to help him fight dirty.

Can Cain prepare his nephew for life on the inside?

Moira is horrified to see Samson and his family laughing and joking (Credit: ITV)

As she happens across the scene, Moira is furious to see Cain larking about with Samson. Snapping back, she grabs him by the face – hard – and calls him a thug.

Looking on, everyone realises that Moira is about to go too far.

What will she do?

