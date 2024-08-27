Emmerdale spoilers: Moira headbutts Ruby believing she’s having an affair with Cain

In Emmerdale spoilers, a furious Moira Dingle headbutts Ruby after becoming convinced that she’s having an affair with Cain. This isn’t the first time Moira has unleashed her ‘Glasgow kiss’ – previously attacking Charity during a heated confrontation between the pair.

Moira has grown increasingly violent and unpredictable in recent weeks – and even more so following Matty’s arrest after being accused of stabbing Samson. The situation was resolved when Samson came clear about what he and Josh had done, but tensions are still high between Cain and Moira.

As the pair struggled to reconcile, Cain has been left confused by Moira’s behaviour, even worrying about her drinking as she continues to have violent mood swings and to take her wrath out on her husband.

And, with their already tumultuous marriage in troubled water, Moira convinces herself that he is having an affair. When she perceives the pair as flirting, a wrathful Moira hits out – headbutting Ruby.

But is there more to Moira’s hot-headed actions than meet the eye?

Read upcoming Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Moira confronts Ruby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Furious Moira headbutts Ruby

Moira sees Cain and Ruby bantering. When Ruby squeezes Cain’s arm, her anger begins to boil over again.

Afterwards, she barges into Mill Cottage. She accuses Ruby of trying to sleep with Cain. Confused, Ruby denies Moira’s allegations, and the pair get into a heated row.

As Cain and Caleb arrive, Moira headbutts Ruby. Can the brothers defuse the situation?

Ruby takes an angry Scottish forehead to the nose (Credit: ITV)

Cain demands the truth

Cain restrains Moira and drags her away, promising to sort the situation out. Caleb hopes that Cain‘s promises will appease Ruby, furious and bloody.

Back at Butlers, Cain expresses his confusion at Moira’s actions. He demands to know what’s been going on.

Cain and Caleb are shocked by Moira’s actions (Credit: ITV)

And, as he realises that she’s forgotten to go for her blood tests, Cain storms outside. Moira remains, confused and upset.

What’s wrong with Moira?

