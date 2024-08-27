Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Belle fears for Amelia’s safety at the hands of new partner Tom

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Belle fears about both her and Amelia’s futures after finding out that Tom and Amelia are now dating each other.

Elsewhere, Will is the victim of deep fake porn images…

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Belle worries about the future as Amelia gets with Tom

Belle’s upset when she hears that there’ll be no disclosure after her Claire’s Law application. Tom watches through the secret cameras and is thrilled by the state Belle’s in.

Tom soon makes Belle aware of the fact that he knows about Belle’s private email. He then threatens to expose some photos of her, with Belle realising that the password to access the photos has been changed.

Grabbing Tom’s tablet, things soon turn around for Belle as she confronts Tom in the pub.

Later on, Belle’s sickened to hear that Amelia and Tom are now dating.

When Tom then lets himself into Belle’s house with his own key, Belle begs him to leave Amelia alone.

The next day, Belle walks down the Street in a trance-like state as she imagines different versions of her future.

A special episode of Emmerdale will then air that focuses on Belle.

But, as she makes some big choices, will she open up about the full details of Tom’s abuse?

2. Will’s the victim of deep fake photos

Will calls the number of the mystery tormentor and believes Rose to be behind the number. However, he then sees a video of Rose in Ibiza and realises that the phone number didn’t ring with an international dial tone.

Jimmy then opens up an email at work and advises that Will goes to the police. The email contains deep fake porn images with Rose and Will’s faces on. Will’s tormentor then demands £10k… but, will he pay up?

3. Frankie goes missing as Nate breaks big news to Tracy

Nate is offered a job in Scotland and must decide by tomorrow.

Nate then breaks the news to Tracy, with neither of them able to admit their true feelings for each other.

Soon after this, Frankie goes missing as Nate and Tracy fear for their daughter’s safety.

Tracy then decides that the police need to get involved. But, what’s happened to Frankie?

4. Moira and Ruby fight

Moira sees Ruby and Cain joking with each other and sees Ruby squeeze Cain’s arm. She then accuses Ruby of sleeping with her husband.

As things escalate, Cain and Caleb arrive at Mill Cottage just as Moira headbutts Ruby. Cain then restrains her.

Cain’s baffled as to what’s got into Moira, desperate for answers.

He’s not happy when he finds out that Moira’s not gone for her blood tests. Cain storms off with frustration.

5. John’s ready to leave

Not bringing himself to ask John to stick around, Aaron doesn’t know how to react when he realises that it’s John’s last day on the farm. Can he get him to stay though?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think!