Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Belle’s holiday takes a terrifying turn

Our Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Belle and Tom’s holiday cottage trip takes a worrying turn as Charity and Cain arrive to find the place trashed.

Elsewhere, Laurel and Jai put any bad blood aside to pay tribute to Rishi.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Belle and Tom’s holiday nightmare

Loved-up Tom and Belle arrive at the holiday cottage in Wales but Belle’s upset that she lost her phone and has come on the holiday without it. However, she remains optimistic about the phone-free holiday.

Overhearing a conversation Tom has about renting the cottage for longer, Belle is soon confused as the couple’s holiday takes a terrifying turn…

Back in the Dales, Charity and Cain become concerned for Belle as Charity fears that Tom is just like Bails. Hearing about Tom’s job interview and realising that Belle’s been missing her mental health appointments, Charity and Cain break into the couple’s home.

Finding the house filled with surveillance, Charity and Cain manage to find the address for the Welsh cottage in Tom’s budget book. The pair then set off for Wales…

Once they arrive, they find the holiday cottage trashed and are alarmed to see blood on the walls. Belle is nowhere to be seen… Viewers then find out what actually happened to Belle and Tom in flashback scenes. But, is Belle safe?

2. Tracy targets Ella

Tracy’s annoyed with her family and takes her frustration out on Ella. She takes pleasure in criticising her suitability for the receptionist role. But, how will Tracy’s words affect Ella?

3. Jai and Laurel remember Rishi

Jai and Lauren’s break up isn’t going down well as Jai tries to raise his own spirits by telling Brenda and Rodney about Pollard’s schemes. Laurel then makes the upsetting decision to allow for Archie to move back in with Jai.

Later on, Laurel and Jai try to remain civil as they plan to meet up for Rishi’s memorial.

4. Mandy’s money troubles

Mandy tries to hide her financial worries but soon confides in Rhona. Her money worries increase as she continues to hide them from the rest of her loved ones. But, can Rhona support her?

5. Billy fesses up

Billy decides to tell Dawn about how he broke their bubble and how Kim covered for his actions. Will Dawn forgive him?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays

