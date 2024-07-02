Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Amy exposes Matty’s identity secret

Our Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Amy visits Matty in prison and accidentally reveals to Robbo that Matty is trans.

Elsewhere, Kim covers for Billy as Evan is rushed to hospital.

All this and more in our Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Amy exposes Matty’s secret

With Les’ support and with a new solicitor on his side, Matty starts to feel hopeful about his future. As Amy visits him in prison, Amy goes to thank Les for his kindness towards Matty but mixes him up with Robbo…

Robbo goes along with Amy’s mix-up and gets the truth out of her about Matty being trans. As Amy leaves, she has no idea about the danger she’s just put her husband in.

With Les off to see his solicitor, Matty is alone in his cell when he’s cornered by Robbo. At home, Amy is pleased that Matty is remaining so positive in prison.

However, Matty’s left fearing for his life as he realises that Robbo knows the truth about his identity. Is Matty in danger?

2. Moira tries to get through to Lydia

Moira’s furious to discover Samson and Josh’s plans to tour Europe, setting out to stop them. Moira then lashes out at Sam who is allowing Samson to go on the trip, believing that he’ll be back before the trial.

Later on, Lydia watches Josh threaten Samson to continue lying to the police. With Lydia starting to become suspicious of Samson, Moira begs Lydia to help her get Matty out of prison. Can Lydia get the truth out of Samson though?

3. Billy’s actions are costly for Evan

Dawn’s not impressed when Evan spits out his medication when Billy is caring for him. Later on, Billy heads out for drinks with Nate as Kim covers for him. Dawn then realises that Evan has developed a cough and rushes him to hospital.

With Billy beating himself up for his lack of distancing from Nate, Kim takes the blame to protect Billy from Dawn’s wrath.

As Dawn’s preoccupied with Evan, Rose saves the day as she realises that Dawn has forgotten to do something for Clemmie’s birthday.

Dawn’s grateful as Rose puts together a last minute celebration for Clemmie. However, Kim isn’t invited to the party. Will this go down well with the Head of Home Farm?

4. Jai fails to face reality

At the hospital, Laurel’s not happy to discover that Jai won’t accept their separation. Will he begin to face reality?

5. Manpreet misses Charles

Things are super awkward for Manpreet and Charles following their split.

However, Manpreet then tells Charles that she’s missed him. Can the pair reconcile?

6. Gail has a plan

Gail thinks of a plan to make peace between Rhona and Mandy, conjuring up a way for the two of them to meet up. Will it work?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays

What do you think of our story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!