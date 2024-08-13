Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Ella violently lashes out

Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Ella completely lose it at Mandy and then violently lash out at Wendy. But what’s caused the outburst?

Meanwhile, Jai tries to screw Laurel over at mediation and Vinny is worried when Charity mocks him.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Ella lashes out at Mandy

Mandy finds out it’s Ella’s 30th birthday tomorrow. She surprises Ella with birthday wishes. Mandy insists she give her a full beauty treatment with before and after photos, but it makes Ella anxious.

Ella is really unhappy when she sees photos of herself all over the salon socials. Fuming she storms over to confront Mandy.

Mandy has a birthday cake for Ella and is shocked to Ella so angry. Ella snatches the cake off her and smashes it to the ground. She then heads off to the footbridge in a state.

Concerned Liam witnesses her outburst and follows her, managing to calm her down. But Ella’s worst outburst is yet to come when she’s confronted by Gary at her birthday party. She rushes out and then launches an attack on a stunned Wendy. What’s going on?

2. Will worries for his future in Emmerdale spoilers

Will worries as Dawn decides to report Rose missing to the police. He can’t get in touch with Kim and he begins to fear that they really are over.

Dawn then tells Will she has to contact Rose as Evan needs a bone marrow transplant. Will’s head is sent into a spin.

In shock Will knows they need to find Rose, but the idea sends shivers down his spine. Digging out Rose’s phone, Will is full of guilt and he composes another message to send to Dawn, but what will it say?

3. Gabby and Laurel take on Jai

Laurel suggests to Gabby she buy into the Hide and Gabby is excited by the idea.

They break the news to Jai with a smile on their faces and he is stunned.

4. Jai screws Laurel over in Emmerdale spoilers

Jai and Laurel attend mediation, but Laurel is horrified when he lies to the mediator. He claims he has sold both Holdgate and Tenants to pay off some debts, so he has nothing to give Laurel in the divorce. How much lower can Jai stoop?

5. Vinny and Gabby’s relationship deepens

Charity makes fun of Vinny’s inexperience compared to Gabby, but she soon feels guilty over it.

However, Vinny is left feeling on top of the world when Gabby gives him a passionate kiss. But is he ready to take it to the next level?

6. Sarah and Charity joyride

Charity rushes Sarah out of the house promising her a proper Dingle experience. They end up in a flash car together. Sarah is thrilled by the joy ride, but has Charity really stolen the car?

