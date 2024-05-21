Emmerdale spoilers first look comp image: Ethan, Liam, Leyla (Credit: ITV/comp ED!)
Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Ethan’s life hangs in the balance

Manpreet's best efforts to revive him might not be enough

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Ethan collapses and Manpreet tries desperately to resuscitate him. But it looks like it could be too late…

Meanwhile, Leyla is growing suspicious of Ella and determined to find answers. But what will she discover?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Ruby and Rose’s plot uncovered

Emmerdale: Ruby and Rose look stressed as they talk

Rose catches up with Ruby and begs to be let out of their agreement. But Ruby insists it’s too late to back out now. Just what are they planning?

Emmerdale: Ethan overhears Ruby and Rose plotting

Meanwhile, neither are aware that shocked Ethan has heard everything. He confides in Charles that he is terribly worried for Dawn. Knowing he only has a few hours of freedom left to make a difference, Ethan decides to call Dawn. He leaves her a voicemail, but what does he tell her? And what will happen when she hears it?

2. Ethan dies?

Ethan in Emmerdale lies unconscious on the floor

As Ethan prepares for court after the car accident, he has a heartfelt conversation with his dad. Charles then goes into the kitchen and when he returns he is thrown into a state of panic when he returns to the room and finds Ethan collapsed on the floor.

Ethan in Emmerdale lies unconscious on the floor as Manpreet performs CPR

Manpreet jumps in and tries in desperation to resuscitate Ethan. She performs CPR as devastated Charles watches on.

Ethan in Emmerdale lies unconscious on the floor as Manpreet performs CPR

Charles’ fears grow as Manpreet’s efforts look to be in vain. Will she save Ethan’s life? Or is it too late? Is Ethan dead?

3. Leyla grows suspicious of Ella

Emmerdale: Leyla and Ella in deep conversation in The Woolpack

Leyla is unsure Ella is straight down the line. Over a drink in the Woolpack, she questions Ella as her suspicions over who she really is grow.

Emmerdale's Leyla, Suzy and Liam look interested at a computer

Leyla then discovers Ella has no online presence, which makes even more alarm bells ring. She and Suzy show Liam the evidence at Take A Vow and he is confused.

Leyla and Suzy look thoughtful in Emmerdale

Leyla becomes determined to find answers about Ella. But is she right? Is something going on with Ella? And will Liam listen to her concerns?

4. Liam finds out Ella’s secret?

Liam in Emmerdale looks worried

Soon Manpreet finds something out about Ella and she fills Liam in on what she saw. Liam is forced into action. Later, his heart breaks for Ella. But what has he found out?

5. Cain looks to leave

Cain and Liam in Emmerdale have a serious chat

Kyle reveals to Cain he is being bullied at school again. Cain is desperately upset for his son and worried about his future. Cain wonders if they should move for a fresh start to help Kyle. Emmerdale without Cain Dingle? Surely he would never really leave the village, though?

YouTube video player

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Carena Crawford
Associate Editor (Soaps)

