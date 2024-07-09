Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as killer Ella returns to the Dales

Our Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that killer Ella returns to the village before her car is involved in a crash on a country road.

Elsewhere, Sam and Cain turn to physical violence as they clash with each other over Samson and Matty.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Emmerdale spoilers: 1. Intruder Ella in horror accident

Manpreet encourages Liam to rekindle his spark with Chas but he wishes to stay single. Later on, a mysterious figure watches on from the distance…

It isn’t long before Mandy’s left frightened by an intruder. She soon realises that Ella has returned, with Ella explaining that she only wants to collect her things. Mandy feels torn as she watches Ella head off again.

After this, Sam rings for an ambulance about a crash on a country road. Ella’s car was involved, but is she okay?

2. Vanessa’s jealous of Mandy and Rhona’s bond

Rhona reveals her new tattoo, not only to Marlon…but to the rest of The Woolpack, too. How will Marlon react to Rhona’s new tattoo and what is it?

Elsewhere, Vanessa grows jealous of Rhona and Mandy’s blossoming friendship.

3. Matty struggles as Cain and Sam fight

Sam and Lydia face the rest of the Dingles in The Woolpack after Samson confesses all about the stabbing. Moira is relieved but Sam struggles to contain his anger.

Tensions rise and Sam punches Cain in the pub. Cain and Sam’s rift doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon. Will the brothers ever see eye to eye?

Matty finally has some hope after being told about Samson’s confession. However, he finds Robbo waiting for him in his cell… Transphobic Robbo taunts Matty with violent threats.

Matty’s time in prison isn’t over just yet. Is Matty in danger?

Emmerdale spoilers: 4. Rose’s plot backfires

Ruby piles on the pressure for Rose to carry out the plan. When Will almost catches Rose updating Ruby, she quickly comes up with a cover-up story…

And moves in for a kiss, leaving Will stunned. He quickly pulls away, but Rose worries he will tell Kim. Rose is devastated as she hears Will tell Kim it’s time for her to leave their home. Will they kick Rose out?

Rose decides to cause mayhem by setting a horse loose. She then heads to the outskirts of the village to meet with a dealer…

The dealer gives Rose a vial of tranquiliser and tells her to await further instruction… Later, Evan is discharged from hospital. Rose is thrilled when Dawn calls her ‘mum’ for the first time, but it leaves her feeling guilty about her plan…

Rose is conflicted about following through with her plan to spike Will’s drink so she can entrap him. Dawn and Kim arrive home as he is about to take a sip from his drink.

Two more drinks are poured, leaving Rose unsure about which glass has the tranquiliser in. Rose panics as her plan has gone badly wrong. How will she explain herself?

5. Belle feels guilty

Tom continues to make Belle feel guilty about terminating their baby. He secretly plans for him and Belle to move away to Wales. Tom wants to put distance between Belle and her family.

6. Laurel breaks divorce news to the kids

Jai is hopeful he and Laurel can mend their broken relationship. He is blindsided when Laurel suggests telling their children about the divorce.

Laurel and Jai discuss how they will break the news to the children. Once they’ve told the children, Laurel asks Jai to leave and move back in to Holdgate.

He agrees but insists on taking Archie with him, leaving Laurel devastated. Jai and Archie then prepare to move out.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

