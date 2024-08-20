Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Mack suffers serious injuries from charging bull

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Mack has a run in with a bull as it charges at him whilst in the barn. Injured Mack then blames John for the incident. But, was he behind it?

Elsewhere, a series of flashbacks reveal what really happened to Rose.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Mack has a run in with a bull

In the barn, Mack gets blocked by a bull and tries to make a run for it. There’s no escape though as the bull chases him…

Later on, Nate hears Mack groan in the barn and sees him injured. Mack then shares his suspicions that John put the bull there to get revenge. Is he right?

2. Aaron can’t keep away from John

Aaron goes to confront John over Mack’s incident but soon enough he’s not thinking about Mack anymore… He’s only focused on getting passionate with his ex’s brother!

Later on, Charity tries to encourage Mack to get revenge on John.

But, she soon panics when Mack collapses on the sofa. How serious are Mack’s injuries?

3. Caleb tampers with Jimmy’s business

Jai and Caleb celebrate their new deal in the pub, but Jai’s not happy when Caleb asks for more money to bribe their council contact.

Jai then gives Caleb a warning as Chas watches their interaction and has suspicions over their apparent friendliness.

Sometime later, Caleb heads to the Haulage to cause trouble, with Will soon being taken aback to find an HMRC Officer checking the vans for red diesel. Will then takes his frustration out on Jimmy as investigations into the Haulage take place.

Will then starts to think that the business is being sabotaged, being quick to accuse Billy of being the culprit. Will Billy put him straight?

4. Flashbacks reveal all about Rose

Will panics when he realises that the game is up… Flashbacks then reveal what really happened to Rose when she disappeared!

5. Cain has concerns about Moira and Nate

Cain’s concerns increase for Moira when he finds some whisky in her bag. He also finds her taking a fair few painkillers. Moira defends herself, noting that the bottle of alcohol was unopened. She then confides in John that she has concerns over her marriage.

When he sees Nate and Moira having a drink together, Cain starts questioning Nate and Moira’s relationship. Nate’s livid with Cain’s accusations. But, is there any truth to them?

6. Tracy’s horrified by the thought of Nate moving on

Nate takes a mystery phone call which only makes Tracy jealous. Vanessa spots Tracy’s mood change and suggests that she still has feelings for Nate. But, is Nate really moving on from Tracy? And, will Tracy simply sit back and let him?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

