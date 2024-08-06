Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Mandy and Paddy’s wedding day arrives

Our Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Mandy and Paddy’s wedding day arrive but things aren’t looking great for the couple as Paddy finds out Mandy’s findom secret. Will they get wed?

Elsewhere, Vinny wants to take the next step with Gabby.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Tracy warns Mandy

Tracy catches Mandy during a fin domination session and makes her views on it very clear. Mandy promises Tracy that she’s taking safety measures to protect herself. But, is Tracy right to be concerned?

2. Bear rumbles Mandy’s secret

Amelia gifts Mandy a karaoke session and surprises her with a hen do. Mandy then gets into the celebratory mood whilst juggling Bear’s appointment at the salon with one of her findom clients.

However, Bear soon overhears a findom call Mandy is having with a client over the karaoke speakers. He then confronts Mandy about her betrayal, unhappy with her actions.

Taking some time to educate himself on findom, Bear threatens to tell Paddy all about her new career move unless she tells him first. Unable to successfully justify findom to Bear, Mandy promises him that she’ll quit.

Bear tells Paddy the truth though when he exposes himself as a new findom client of Mandy’s. Paddy’s left wondering whether he should call the whole wedding off…

3. Mandy tries to save her wedding

On the day of the wedding, Mandy gets ready with Vinny as Paddy admits to Marlon and Bear that he doesn’t want to marry Mandy. Marlon hopes that he can convince him otherwise though.

Mandy and Vinny’s happy moment is short-lived as Bear turns up at the salon and admits the he was Mandy’s caller and that Paddy now knows all about her findom venture.

Mandy then runs through the village, desperate to make things right with her fiancé. But, can she get Paddy to change his mind about the wedding?

4. Noah’s rejected by Amelia

Noah asks Amelia if he can still be a part of Esther’s life. Amelia crushes his hopes though and believes that it’s best for her daughter if he wasn’t involved.

5. Jimmy and Nicola get some bad news

Jimmy and Nicola worry as they are informed that Angel has been in a fight… Is their daughter in trouble?

6. Belle defends herself against Tom

With Belle having been away from the village, Tom tries to control her return by arranging a homecoming surprise – a retro mini.

With Tom letting himself into the house, Belle stands up for herself and rejects his gift. She then makes it clear that she doesn’t want to get back with him. She doesn’t even want to see him.

Belle can’t believe it when Tom agrees to her terms. She has no idea though that he’s secretly watching her through a secret security camera feed.

7. Vinny and Gabby kiss

Vinny and Gabby kiss each other during a romantic moment. Vinny then admits that he’s ready to progress further with things, wanting to take the next step.

Later on, Aaron finds out about Gabby and, in a heartfelt moment, tells Vinny that he’s pleased to see him happy and moving on from Liv.

8. Charity condemns Sarah’s behaviour

Charity’s livid when she finds out that Sarah has been drinking whilst on her medication. Can she talk some sense into her?

