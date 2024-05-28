Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Matty stabs Samson

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Matty accidentally stabs Samson. But will he be okay? And what will become of Matty?

Also, Marlon has reached the end of his tether with Rhona. Will a camping trip with Paddy put things into perspective?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Samson’s new friend worries Lydia

Samson announces his plans to travel Europe in his car with his new friend Josh. Lydia secretly hopes he’ll fail his test and the second hand car will not be roadworthy. Both turn out not to happen and Lydia can’t hide her worries while congratulating him, which annoys Samson.

2. Matty stands up to Josh

Josh is rejected by Sarah and turns his attentions to Amy, despite knowing she’s married. However his aggressive flirting becomes too much for her and she leaves work early.

Matty gives Josh some home truths about his behaviour. He orders Josh and Samson to leave the Hide, causing Josh to get angry.

3. Samson stabbed

Josh storms back in and Samson reluctantly follows. Josh threatens Matty to give him money from the till.

As the situation becomes more hostile, Josh shoves Samson into Matty. Samson is stabbed with the knife Matty was holding.

As Samson bleeds on the floor, Josh accuses Matty of coming at them with a knife. Matty is horrified to realise the narrative is turning and he’s terrified of what the consequences will be for him.

More Emmerdale spoilers

4. Marlon ends his marriage

Marlon is getting more frustrated with Rhona and his anger boils over when she talks about christening Ivy with Charles. Furious Marlon launches a pan of food to the floor.

He later heads off camping with Paddy and tells Rhona it’s so he can decide whether he still wants to be with her. Paddy is horrified to hear Marlon is serious about divorcing Rhona.

He tries to inspire him to fight for his marriage in the same way he fought back from his stroke. But will Marlon be swayed?

5. Evan’s sick

Dawn is exhausted and anxious when she finds out Evan’s temperature is up. She interrogates Billy over whether germs could have been transferred from the other kids.

6. Emmerdale spoilers: Rose offers Dawn drugs

Rose offers Dawn some respite and convinces her to join her for a brandy. She then offers her some heavy-duty sleeping tablets. Will is horrified to catch her.

He lays into Rose that Dawn is in recovery. Will insists Rose is now on her last chance at Home Farm.

7. Rose impersonates Kim

Leyla is unsettled when Rose pretends to be Kim when she shows a potential client around Home Farm. Is this part of Rose and Ruby’s plan?

8. Cain supports Liam in Emmerdale spoilers

Cain and Liam share a beer as Cain reminds Liam he cares about how he is doing and they are friends. Will Liam open up?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

