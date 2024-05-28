Emmerdale spoilers first look week 23 comp image: Samson, Matty, Marlon, Kim (Credit: ITV/Comp ED!)
Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Matty stabs Samson

It's an accident, but Matty is terrified for his future

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Matty accidentally stabs Samson. But will he be okay? And what will become of Matty?

Also, Marlon has reached the end of his tether with Rhona. Will a camping trip with Paddy put things into perspective?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Samson’s new friend worries Lydia

Josh and Samson look happy as they talk to Lydia and Sam in Emmerdale

Samson announces his plans to travel Europe in his car with his new friend Josh. Lydia secretly hopes he’ll fail his test and the second hand car will not be roadworthy. Both turn out not to happen and Lydia can’t hide her worries while congratulating him, which annoys Samson.

2. Matty stands up to Josh

Amy smiles at Josh and Samson in The Hide in Emmerdale

Josh is rejected by Sarah and turns his attentions to Amy, despite knowing she’s married. However his aggressive flirting becomes too much for her and she leaves work early.

Matty in Emmerdale looks unimpressed with Josh and Samson

Matty gives Josh some home truths about his behaviour. He orders Josh and Samson to leave the Hide, causing Josh to get angry.

3. Samson stabbed

Samson and Josh shout at Matty threateningly in Emmerdale

Josh storms back in and Samson reluctantly follows. Josh threatens Matty to give him money from the till.

Josh pushes Samson into Matty and Samson is stabbed in Emmerdale spoilers

As the situation becomes more hostile, Josh shoves Samson into Matty. Samson is stabbed with the knife Matty was holding.

4. Marlon ends his marriage

Marlon Dingle screams at shocked Rhona Goskirk

Marlon is getting more frustrated with Rhona and his anger boils over when she talks about christening Ivy with Charles. Furious Marlon launches a pan of food to the floor.

Marlon and Paddy row while camping in Emmerdale

He later heads off camping with Paddy and tells Rhona it’s so he can decide whether he still wants to be with her. Paddy is horrified to hear Marlon is serious about divorcing Rhona.

5. Evan’s sick

Emmerdale: Dawn looks at will and Billy outside the hospital room

Dawn is exhausted and anxious when she finds out Evan’s temperature is up. She interrogates Billy over whether germs could have been transferred from the other kids.

6. Emmerdale spoilers: Rose offers Dawn drugs

Emmerdale: Rose, Kim, Will and Dawn argue

Rose offers Dawn some respite and convinces her to join her for a brandy. She then offers her some heavy-duty sleeping tablets. Will is horrified to catch her.

Emmerdale: Will and Kim lay into Rose at Home Farm

He lays into Rose that Dawn is in recovery. Will insists Rose is now on her last chance at Home Farm.

7. Rose impersonates Kim

Rose shakes hands with a client at Home Farm as Leyla looks horrified

Leyla is unsettled when Rose pretends to be Kim when she shows a potential client around Home Farm. Is this part of Rose and Ruby’s plan?

8. Cain supports Liam in Emmerdale spoilers

Cain Dingle and Liam Cavanagh have a can of beer at the bridge and Cain looks worried about stressed Liam

Cain and Liam share a beer as Cain reminds Liam he cares about how he is doing and they are friends. Will Liam open up?

