Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Liam accuses Ella of faking her pregnancy

Our Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Liam accuses Ella of faking her pregnancy after attending a baby scan with her and discovering that there’s no foetus to be found.

Elsewhere, Kim gets her revenge on Rose as Will cheats on his wife.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Ella’s scan prompts doubts from Liam

After inviting Mandy to join her at her baby scan and arranging a paternity test, Ella has stomach cramps at work. Vanessa encourages Ella to get the pain checked, as Liam gives her a check up. Liam wants to go to the scan with Ella but Ella won’t let him.

However, with transport issues ruining her plans, Liam ends up accompanying Ella to her scan. There’s a problem though when no foetus is visible on the sonograph.

Liam doesn’t give Ella a chance to explain as he accuses Ella of lying about being pregnant, believing that this was why she didn’t want him at the scan.

After the scan, Paddy provides a listening ear to Liam as Liam shares his anger over Ella’s deceit. But, was Ella lying about the pregnancy? Or, is there another explanation for all of this?

2. Samson prepares for his plea hearing

Samson prepares to plead guilty at his plea hearing and accepts that he’s going to prison. Sam then asks Aaron to give Samson some advice about prison so that he knows what to expect.

Cain overhears this conversation and batters Samson, using this as a way to train him for prison. Samson encourages Cain to help him fight, just as Moira turns up to witness this interaction.

Angry that Cain is helping Samson, Moira then grabs Samson’s face as the Dingles realise that Moira’s about to go too far. Will Samson end up badly injured as a result? Is there any stopping Moira?

3. Rose kisses Will – and he reciprocates

With Kim staying at the B&B, Rose makes the most of it by making it her mission to have fun. She even sets up a bar. However, she’s soon reminded of her and Ruby’s plan as Ruby advises her to sleep with Will.

With Will frustrated with Kim’s latest interest in talking to Caleb, Rose sees her chance and goes in for a kiss. And, Will kisses her back!

The next day though, Will regrets the previous night’s events as he’s a married man. Rose admits that she wants more but when she receives a message from Ruby, she’s left feeling deflated.

4. Kim seeks revenge

Kim meets up with the dealer and demands to know who booked him. She fails to get any answers but she knows that Rose isn’t the main one behind all of her problems.

Kim soon targets Caleb and secretly tells Lydia that she’s put her revenge plan in place. It isn’t long before Caleb’s questioned over the fire at his work place – which is now suspected of being arson.

Getting a new lead, Kim then turns up at Mill Cottage to speak to Ruby and spots a bottle of brandy that has clearly been stolen from Home Farm.

Realising that Kim knows about what she’s been up to, Ruby remains strong and hopes that Kim’s life soon crumbles apart. Ruby suggests that Kim’s marriage is over but Kim doesn’t believe that to be true. She now knows everything…

Before long, PC Swirling arrives at Home Farm with some concerns for Rose’s welfare after finding her handbag. Kim and Will try to play dumb. But, what have the guilty duo done to Rose? Where is she?

5. Jai worries about Laurel’s next move

Jai makes the atmosphere between himself and Laurel tense as he slams her for mentioning the solicitors on the anniversary of his dad’s death. He then starts to belittle Laurel, making things super awkward for not only Laurel but the other staff at The Hide too.

Jai worries that Laurel is ready to take everything from him in the divorce. But, is he right?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

