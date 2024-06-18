Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Tom gets electrocuted

Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Tom get electrocuted during an outburst in the barn as Belle heads off to Scotland to see Debbie.

Also, Laurel becomes suspicious of Pollard and confronts Jai over the matter.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Tom’s electrocuted

Belle tells her Mental Health Care Coordinator – Rachel – that she told Tom that she had a miscarriage instead of an abortion. Belle then starts to process Tom’s abuse as she continues to talk to Rachel.

With Belle being advised to spend some time away from Tom, Belle jumps into a taxi. Later on, Noah lands Belle in it by mentioning that Belle attended an appointment in town instead of walking Piper…

Realising that Belle had an abortion, Tom grabs an iron bar and starts raging in the barn. However, he then swings his arm back and hits the rotary isolator with the bar and gets electrocuted.

Tom is then flung against a beam as he lies unconscious on the ground. With Tom fighting for his life in the barn, Belle packs her things into a suitcase.

She then gets into a taxi and sets off to see Debbie in Scotland. But, will Tom be okay? And, will he wake up and realise where Belle’s gone?

2. Laurel’s suspicious of Pollard and Jai

Lauren picks up on some tension between Pollard and Jai but Jai manages to cover. Afterwards, Suni asks Laurel for some advice about Nicky and his wishes to move away. Suni’s reminded about the importance of compromise in a relationship…

Sometime later, Pollard doesn’t pay for his drinks as Laurel speaks to Jai about the matter. Jai worries that Laurel’s close to the truth, but will she work out what he’s been hiding?

3. Dawn and Rose bond

Dawn returns to Home Farm with Evan but worries about Lucas and Clemmie seeing their brother. Billy worries that Dawn is being overprotective.

In the kitchen, Rose compliments Dawn on her natural parenting ability which flatters her daughter. The mother and daughter then bond as they build a fort together. Have they truly turned a corner?

4. Cain encourages Matty to use violence

With Matty warning Amy not to visit him in prison, he speaks to her on the phone and tries to put on a brave face. Back in his cell, Matty comes face to face with his new cellmate – hardman Les.

Matty feels as though he’s in danger as Les starts to corner him and make uncomfortable comments. Soon after, Cain visits Matty at the prison as Matty points out Les to him.

Sensing Matty’s nerves, Cain tries to give Matty some advice. Cain suggests that Matty uses violence towards anyone who threatens him in prison, as Matty struggles to process this advice. Will he take on board Cain’s suggestions?

