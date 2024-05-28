Emmerdale spoilers: Rose offers Dawn drugs as she struggles to cope

Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that, with Dawn Taylor struggling to cope with baby Evan’s sickness, Rose offers her daughter drugs to ease the stress. Reminding Rose that their daughter is an addict in recovery, Will lashes out.

This follow’s the recent diagnosis of baby Evan’s leukaemia. Worried about his treatment and aftercare, Dawn is at her wit’s end.

Will she be able to resist temptation?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Tensions are high for Dawn, Billy and Will (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn struggles to cope

Dawn is overwhelmed with exhaustion and worry about baby Evan, with his temperature up after chemotherapy. She anxiously interrogates Billy, worried that he could have transferred germs to Evan from the other kids.

Later, Billy breaks down to Will, realising the impossibility of keeping Evan germ-free once he leaves the hospital.

The parents struggle to cope with Evan’s illness (Credit: ITV)

Rose puts temptation in Dawn’s way

Later, Dawn sits at home alone at with Clemmie and Lucas. The children are struggling to accept that they aren’t allowed to go to school.

Rose convinces her to join her for a brandy to unwind. However, Will is furious when he catches Rose offering Dawn some heavy-duty sleeping tablets.

Telling Rose that Dawn is in recovery, he warns her that she’s on her last chance at Home Farm.

Will is horrified to see Rose offering drugs to their addict daughter (Credit: ITV)

Kim kills the mood

Dawn tells Rose that she’s forgiven her for her sleeping tablets faux pas. She admits that she’s grateful for the time that they’ve spent together.

Her daughter’s acceptance is a huge boost for Rose, who feels cheered by the interaction.

Will tells Rose that she’s skating on thin ice (Credit: ITV)

However, Kim is quick to remind Rose that she’s a long way from winning Will over. Infuriated, Rose tells Ruby about the latest hitch in their scheme to destroy Kim.

Ruby reminds her exactly what’s at stake.

What do Ruby and Rose have planned?

