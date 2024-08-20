Emmerdale spoilers: Rose’s fate is revealed in a series of flashbacks

Where is Rose Jackson? In Emmerdale spoilers, a series of flashbacks show exactly what happened after she disappeared from her family’s lives. Rose went missing after a confrontation between Kim Tate and Will Taylor, her whereabouts currently unknown.

This came as Kim revealed that she knew exactly what Rose had been up to. She and Will drove Rose out to the outskirts of the village where they dropped her off and warned her never to return. However, Rose then disappeared for real as a Tate vehicle pulled up next to her at the side of the road – leaving only her purse and belongings in the ditch.

Rose was working with Ruby to bring down Kim Tate (Credit: ITV)

The truth is finally out this week, as flashbacks reveal exactly what happened… and how much Will really knows about his ex’s vanishing act.

What happened to Rose?

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Will has been struggling to hold it together after Rose disappeared (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: The truth comes out

Will is fearful when he realises that the game is up. A series of flashbacks reveal Rose’s fate.

What has happened?

Frustrated Will lashes out at Jimmy (Credit: ITV)

Will smells a rat

Later in the week, Will is puzzled when a HMRC Officer arrives at the yard to check the vans for red diesel. When Will tells him that they are under investigation, Jimmy is shocked.

As Will unloads on him for the red diesel, Jimmy quickly grows tired of how he’s being treated.

Jimmy has had enough of Will’s ranting (Credit: ITV)

Convinced that there’s sabotage afoot, Will storms off. Later, Will’s claims shock Billy, who can’t believe what he is hearing when Will accuses him of sabotaging the business.

What – or who – is behind Will’s business woes? And is it all connected to Rose’s disappearance?

