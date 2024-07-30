Emmerdale spoilers: Samson finds out his fate as he attends his plea hearing

In Emmerdale spoilers, a nervous Samson Dingle finds out his fate as he attends the plea hearing for his upcoming court case. And, as he prepares to face the music for lying about the stabbing – which led to Matty being wrongfully accused and imprisoned – he finally finds the courage to stand up to Josh.

But his sudden burst of courage comes at a price – and he suddenly finds himself in even more hot water than before. When the police arrest Samson for assault, all eyes turn to Moira. Did she encourage Samson to do something terrible?

And, as the judge reveals their verdict, what fate awaits Samson in the courtroom?

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Emmerdale spoilers: Samson stands up to Josh

It’s the week of the plea hearing, but Moira still can’t hide her contempt for Samson. As his date approaches, Samson finally finds the bravery to stand up to bully Josh.

However, this quickly backfires when the police arrest him for assault. Sam and Lydia are horrified, while Moira looks on, seemingly satisfied at last.

Sensing Moira’s happiness at the situation, Cain wonders whether she might have been involved. And, the next day, he struggles to believe that he wasn’t the one who informed on Samson over the assault.

Did Moira turn Samson in to the police?

The verdict is in

In the Woolpack, an anxious Amelia waits for news of Samson’s plea hearing. She continues to worry about the repercussions of Esther’s biological father being locked up behind bars.

Just then, the pub falls silent as Lydia enters with news from the court.

What has happened to Samson?

