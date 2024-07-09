Emmerdale spoilers: Samson finally confesses the truth about the stabbing – and it tears the Dingles apart

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Samson Dingle finally comes clean about the ‘stabbing’ to the police – revealing that it had been an accident, caused by himself and Josh and their harassment of Matty.

As the truth comes out, the Dingles are a house divided. With Sam and Cain at loggerheads, things soon turn violent.

How will the Dingles react to Samson’s decision to come clean?

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Sam and Cain get into a heated argument (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Samson comes clean

As the fallout settles on Samson‘s revelation that he and Josh lied about the stabbing. Lydia wants Samson to confess to the police, while Samson hopes his son will flee the village and evade justice.

Lydia intercepts a secret rendezvous with Sam and Samson, and begs that he do the right thing. Samson does so, confessing to the truth about the so-called stabbing.

The brothers’ feud grows heated (Credit: ITV)

Sam and Cain come to blows

With Sam furious, Lydia faces the Dingle family. While Moira feels hopeful, tensions explode between Sam and Cain – and Sam punches his brother to the floor.

Meanwhile, in prison, Matty is relieved to hear that Sam has confessed – but he’s horrified to find transphobic thug Robbo waiting in his prison cell for him.

As Robbo goads Matty with transphobic threats, it becomes clear that his time in prison is nowhere near over yet… Has Samson’s confession come too late for Matty?

Can Samson save Matty in time (Credit: ITV)

Tension at the Dingles

Back at the Dingles, Cain pays a visit to ensure that Samson doesn’t run away again. As things get heated between Sam and Cain again, Samson feels nervous in his uncle’s company.

Meanwhile, in prison, Matty cowers in fear as the threats from his fellow inmates continue. Will Samson’s confession come in time to save Matty?

