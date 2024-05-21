Emmerdale spoilers: Tom goes to chilling lengths to keep control of Belle

Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that sinister Tom King is to go to all-new lengths to keep control of wife Belle. This follows an escalating campaign of abuse from Tom to his new wife, in which he is determined to control her every move.

Tom and Belle only married earlier this year, but their marriage has been far from smooth sailing. Even before they tied the knot, Tom exhibited signs of worrying behaviour – pushing Belle to the ground during an earlier, failed attempt at a proposal.

He and Belle later tied the knot anyway – but since then, his controlling behaviour and mood swings have only worsened.

Tom will stop at nothing in controlling Belle (Credit@ OTV)

A history of Tom’s abusive behaviour towards Belle

In an attempt to control Belle completely, Tom installed a secret tracking device on her phone. He also monitored her at home through a hidden puppy camera, recording her every move and conversation.

Growing jealous of her friendship with Vinny, Tom first kidnapped their dog – claiming Vinny had lost him. He later attacked Vinny, beating him unconscious and leaving him for dead.

More recently, Tom lashed out after finding Belle had ordered contraceptives behind his back – physically harming her and hurting her hand.

Belle made Tom seek help from Doctor Liam, but Tom once again manipulated the situation, making Belle look like the angry and aggressive one. Belle finally lashed out after Tom ruined the anniversary of her mum’s death, shoving him to the ground.

Belle fought back… but it didn’t take him long to turn the situation to his advantage (Credit: ITV)

However, Tom made himself look like the victim of her apparently unprovoked attack… making Belle look like the bad guy.

But what will Tom do next?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this story in full below.

Tom is determined to get Belle back under his thumb (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom attempts to wrestle back control of Belle

As their story continues, Tom worries when Lydia tells him that Belle has asked for her to visit rather than him.

Growing frustrated, he makes up a plan to control the situation.

What does Tom have in store for poor Belle now?

