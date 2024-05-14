Emmerdale spoilers: Tom paints himself as the victim when Belle loses control

Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Belle finally snaps after being pushed too far by controlling Tom.

This follows weeks of emotional and physical abuse from Tom. After a violent attack, Belle set an ultimatum last week – telling him to seek help, or their marriage is over.

However, Tom once again manipulates the situation, and immediately starts playing the victim. Will he continue to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Tom tells Doctor Liam that Belle has issues with her anger (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom puts on a show

Belle feels hopeful for their future when Tom agrees to get help. But, during his doctors’ appointment with Liam, Tom says that Belle is the one with issues.

He is calculated as he implies that she has behavioural issues and is exerting coercive control over him.

Meanwhile, Mandy and Lydia are worried about Belle, who has not been replying to their calls or texts.

Later, during dinner, Tom puts on a show in front of the Dingles. Oblivious to Tom’s lies, Belle is delighted to hear that Tom’s appointment with Liam went well.

It’s the anniversary of Lisa’s death – and Tom has a surprise in store (Credit: ITV)

Tom ruins the day

But things soon take a turn on the anniversary of Lisa’s death. Tom is back to his old manipulative tricks when he engineers it so that Belle has to wait in all day for a parcel for him – rather than join Lydia and Sam in a memorial picnic.

Meanwhile, at work, Vanessa and Rhona prepare for Tom’s performance review. Tom is angered when he realises he’s set for criticism from his bosses. He does not take the review well at all.

Will he take his mood out on Belle?

Belle has had enough of Tom’s cruelty (Credit: ITV)

Belle strikes back

After learning that Belle didn’t wait in for his parcel like he told her to, Tom’s fury boils over. However, it’s Belle who soon sees red when Tom blames her for ruining the day – and makes some harsh comments about her mother.

Belle snaps back at Tom (Credit: ITV)

Finally snapping, Belle pushes Tom to the ground. The villagers watch on in disbelief while Tom plays the victim, painting Belle as his abuser.

Belle has seemingly played right into his hands with her action. But will their friends and family believe Tom’s version of events? Is he going to be able to manipulate them as easily as he does his wife?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

