Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Tom King plots to take Belle away from the village – and her family – forever. This comes as Charity and the other Dingle women begin to grow suspicious about Tom and Belle’s marriage.

When Charity tries to get Belle to open up, she panics, violently rejecting the offer of help. Meanwhile, Tom plans to take Belle away from it all… applying for a job in remote Wales.

Will Tom succeed in completely isolating Belle from her family and friends?

Charity demands to know if there’s something wrong (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom shuts suspicious Charity down

Growing worried for by her recent behaviour, Charity, Chas, Mandy and Lydia question Belle about her marriage. But their their incessant questioning only succeeds in angering Belle, who storms out.

Finding her upset outside the Woolpack, a concerned Charity very kindly asks her once again to open up about what’s wrong. Belle begins to tear up – but, seeing Tom coming, she panics and shoves Charity out of the way.

Tom shuts down Charity’s pursuit of Belle, telling her that his wife is struggling with her mental health. He demands that Charity leave her alone.

Meanwhile, the other women worry that Charity overreacted. She leaves the room, frustrated and worried for Belle.

With Belle more isolated than ever, Tom plans to take her away for good (Credit: ITV)

Tom plans a getaway

Back at home, scheming Tom makes a phone call. He tells the person on the other end of the line that he wants to interview for a job… in Wales.

The next day, Tom participates in an online interview. The interviewer reminds him that the job he’s applying for is in a very remote part of Wales.

He tells the interviewer that’s it’s fine – that Belle would love to move there. When Belle returns, Tom offers to take her on holiday to a remote cottage.

With Belle warming up to the idea, Tom is pleased that his plan is taking shape. But will he manage to get her away from her family – and totally under his control for good?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

