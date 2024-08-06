Emmerdale spoilers: Tom continues to spy on Belle as she rejects his suggestion to get back together

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, controlling Tom King continues to spy on estranged wife Belle Dingle after she returns to the village. Surprising her with an extravagant gift, Tom tells her that he wants to give their marriage another try.

However, Belle rejects his advances. Tom won’t be so easily gotten rid of though, and soon resorts to old habits. Sitting in the Woolpack after their conversation, he spies on Belle using his hidden cameras.

What will Tom do next?

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Tom arranges a surprise for Belle’s return to the village (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom and Belle are never, ever getting back together

With Belle having been away trying to empower herself, Tom tries to regain control by organising a surprise for her homecoming. Arriving home, she is greeted by Sarah, who reveals Tom’s gift to her – a retro Mini.

As he lets himself into Dale Head, Tom stresses Belle out when he tells her that he wants to talk about their getting back together. Belle puts her foot down, and tells Tom that she won’t accept his gift and doesn’t want to get back together.

As Tom attempts to sway her with a guilt trip, Belle’s anxiety rises. Will Tom manage to talk Belle into a reconciliation?

Belle tells Tom to sling his hook (Credit: ITV)

Belle stands her ground against peeping Tom

Tom pulls from his bag of tricks to talk Belle round, but she won’t be swayed – and tells him that she doesn’t want to see or hear from him again in a long time.

She’s stunned when Tom seems to agree to her terms, and leaves.

However, later, Tom sits in the Woolpack beer garden and watches Belle through his secret security camera feeds.

What will Tom do next… and will Belle ever cotton on?

