Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Amy accidentally tells Robbo about Matty’s transgender secret

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, July 8), Amy visits Matty in prison and accidentally tells thug Robbo that husband Matty is a trans man.

Matty is currently in prison and is awaiting trial for stabbing Samson. He has been concerned about other prisoners discovering he is trans. However, his cell mate Les is very accepting.

Mistaking Robbo for Les, Amy lets the secret slip. What will this mean for Matty in Emmerdale?

Amy talks to Robbo (Credit: ITV)

Amy reveals Matty’s secret

Matty is feeling hopeful after his cellmate Les has accepted him as a trans man. When Amy visits him, he relays this information.

He is also happy to discover he has a new solicitor and he is hopeful he will be out of prison soon.

At the end of the visiting time, Robbo approaches Amy.

Amy believes Robbo is Les and she accidentally reveals the truth about Matty.

Les goes to meet his solicitor and Matty is all alone. Matty is terrified when Robbo enters the cell and says he has spoken to Matty’s wife.

Matty is trapped with the thug, as Robbo reveals he knows the truth and the transphobe closes in on him.

Meanwhile, Amy happily tells everyone that Matty is feeling positive, unaware of what she has done.

Will Matty be OK?

An angry Moira shouts at Sam over Samson (Credit: ITV)

Moira fumes at Samson

Moira is annoyed to hear that Josh and Samson will leave for their European trip earlier than planned.

A fuming Moira vows to stop them and marches round to the Dingles where she levels her accusations over Samson leaving at Sam.

Sam defends his son and later, he is convinced to let Samson go, after Samson promises he will be back in time for the trial.

However, Moira makes it her mission to stop him going. Will she be successful?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!