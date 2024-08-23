Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Baby Evan bone marrow transplant news causes chaos for Will

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Friday August 23), Will Taylor is left stunned and shaken after receiving news about Baby Evan’s bone marrow transplant.

Will was already sick with worry in Thursday’s episode (August 22) of the ITV soap after Dawn Taylor signalled her intentions.

She’d said she was going to report Rose Jackson missing to the police. And Will was already fearing the worse that it is over for him and Kim Tate as he struggled to get in touch with her.

But tonight, Emmerdale fans will see Dawn press even further… will Will crumble under the pressure?

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Will panics

Dawn wants to consult her mum – whose location is currently unknown, after being bundled into the boot of a car by Kim and Will and dumped in remote countryside – over Evan’s future.

The tot could need a life-saving transplant. However, Rose hasn’t been seen since a mysterious car picked her up in the middle of nowhere. Dawn’s questions therefore may go unanswered.

Furthermore, Will himself is very concerned to learn Dawn may need Rose to help the stricken Evan.

What happens with Rose in Emmerdale?

Later, Will makes use of Rose’s phone himself as he listens back to a voicemail message left by Dawn.

Increasingly fearful of what may have happened to Kim, he also tries to contact her. Will he finally get through?

Ultimately, wracked with guilt, Will decides to take matters into his own hands… literally… and starts typing out a message on Rose’s phone.

But who will the text be for?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

