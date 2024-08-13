In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Bear Wolf is horrified when he discovers that Mandy Dingle has been earning cash on the side as a financial dominatrix. Stumbling across her secret, Bear is torn as to whether he should tell Paddy what Mandy has been up to.

Will he tell Paddy everything?

Elsewhere, John continues to make waves in the village as he clashes with Mack. But how will he react to Victoria asking difficult questions about his past?

And Nicola and Jimmy are horrified by news from Angel.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Bear gets a shock (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Bear learns Mandy’s secret

Mandy is excited to party at her hen do, but needs to fit in Bear for a beard trim at the Salon, and another financial domination client on the phone. Passing Bear over to Amelia, she heads out to take a call with her client.

Left alone in the Salon, Bear is stunned when he hears her call come through the Karaoke machine speakers. Hearing everything, Bear struggles to compose himself when she returns – leaving her unsettled as he makes several pointed comments at her expense.

Bear learns about Mandy’s side hustle (Credit: ITV)

Later, Bear puts himself in an awkward situation when Marlon and Paddy arrive as he’s educating himself on findom. And, as the lads decide to throw Paddy a stag do, he’s left torn as to whether he should tell his son what Mandy has been up to.

Will Bear spill Mandy‘s beans?

Bear’s spiky comments leave Mandy perturbed (Credit: ITV)

John clashes with Mack

Mack is keen to scare John out of the village. He takes a swing, but John handles him with ease.

Intervening, Cain separates the pair. He reveals that he has given John a job on the farm. Victoria is delighted to hear that her brother will be sticking around.

Meanwhile, Chas tries to encourage Aaron to open up to her about John. And, as Victoria returns some army dog tags to John, he’s rattled by her asking questions about his past.

Nicola and Jimmy get some bad news (Credit: ITV)

Bad news for Jimmy and Nicola

Nicola and Jimmy get some worrying news from the facility where Angel is serving her sentence. They are horrified to learn that she has been in a fight.

