Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Belle shuts Charity out as she becomes suspicious of Tom

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, July 1) , Belle starts to panic when her family ask questions about her relationship with Tom.

Belle was close to fleeing her abusive husband last week, but was stopped at the last minute with the news about Tom being electrocuted.

She had been hoping to visit Debbie in Scotland, but after Tom discovered Belle lied about having a miscarriage he flew into a rage and found himself electrocuted following his damage to the barn.

Belle decided to stay put. However, Charity has her suspicions that something isn’t right and tonight, along with Lydia, Chas and Mandy, she attempts an intervention.

Will Charity get through to Belle in Emmerdale spoilers?

Belle panics when Charity tries to get her to open up about Tom (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity encourages Belle to open up

Charity, Chas, Lydia and Mandy question Belle about her relationship with Tom and encourage her to open up about what has been going on.

Belle becomes angry over the incessant questioning and storms out.

Charity finds an upset Belle outside the Woolpack and once again tries to get through to her, encouraging her to talk.

She takes a more kindly approach in an attempt to get Belle to open up to her, which causes Belle to tear up.

However, when Belle spots Tom coming, she shoves Charity and flees home in a panic.

Will Belle ever be honest about Tom’s abuse?

Cain and Moira make up (Credit: ITV)

Cain and Moira reconcile

Following their recent marriage problems, including the exchange of cruel words, Moira and Cain apologise to each other.

They agree to put the past behind them and work as a team going forward.

Is their relationship back on track?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!