Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Belle rumbles Tom’s tracking app secret

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, June 18), Belle discovers her abusive husband Tom has been tracking her every move with his smartphone as the soap airs for an hour due to this week’s schedule shakeup.

She uncovers the extent of Tom’s controlling behaviour after taking his mobile phone to call a taxi while he is upstairs.

As she becomes more uncertain about their marriage, is this the final straw for Belle in Emmerdale spoilers?

Belle discovers Tom has been tracking her (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle discovers Tom is tracking her

Belle hangs up a call with a taxi firm when husband Tom arrives home, in an attempt to hide her plan to terminate their baby.

When Tom compliments her make-up, Belle strategically asks him to take a photo of her and manages to memorise his phone pin. Once he’s upstairs, she uses his phone to access his banking app to pay for the taxi.

However, she is left stunned when she realises Tom has been tracking her every movement using an app on his phone.

Belle’s discovery makes her even more determined to go through with her plan, but she fails to convince Tom to let her use the car. Having found a spare key, will Belle take the risk and drive herself to the clinic?

Moira follows Samson into the Woolpack toilets (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira confronts Samson

Moira is left concerned after visiting Matty in prison and becomes even more determined to prove his innocence.

After hearing Samson is still sticking to his story, Moira takes matters into her own hands later on in the Woolpack. She follows Samson into the pub toilets filled with dark intent, but will she get him to confess?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

