Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Belle’s terror over Tom’s most vicious attack yet

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, May 16), Tom watches Belle spending time with her family whilst on the puppy cam.

After her loved ones have left the house, Tom then shows his true colours and lashes out at Belle.

Will Belle find the courage to stand up to her abusive husband in Emmerdale spoilers?

Tom’s dark side comes out (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom turns on Belle

Tom watches the puppy cam and sees Belle talking to Mandy and Lydia, not liking what he sees.

With the trio making light-hearted jokes about Tom when he’s not there, they have no idea that he’s actually listening in…

Rushing home, Tom sees Belle’s guests and paints a false smile on his face which leads Belle to become suspicious that something’s up.

When Mandy and Lydia leave the house, Tom then reveals his true feelings and turns on his horrified wife whilst in the kitchen.

Will Belle tell anyone about the situation? Or, will she continue to act as if nothing’s wrong?

Vinny tries to kiss Gabby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby rejects Vinny

Viewers will know that Mandy and Paddy both had a word with Gabby last night (Wednesday, May 15), asking her to spend some time with Vinny to lift his spirits.

This evening, Gabby and Vinny hang out with each other at The Hide. However, Vinny soon gets the wrong idea and goes in for a kiss.

Gabby rejects him and makes it clear that she only wants to be friends. Vinny’s humiliated as he apologises to Gabby for making a pass at her.

With Gabby admitting that Mandy and Paddy both had a chat with her, Paddy feels awful for playing a part in Vinny’s embarrassment. Can he make it up to him? And, will Vinny see that he was only trying to help?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

