Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cain accuses Nate of fresh affair with Moira

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, August 27), Cain and Moira have a bust-up after he spots her taking painkillers, which he later takes out on Nate.

Elsewhere, Jai gets annoyed after Caleb asks him for even more money to bribe someone. Will he cough up or tell Caleb to jog on?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Cain confronts Nate about his relationship with Moira (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain’s not happy

Cain and Moira still feel tense after her disappearance and Cain displays this by keeping a close eye on her to see if she sneaks any more booze.

She doesn’t, but Cain still gets furious after he watches her knockback painkillers. Moira grows angry and simultaneously points at a full bottle of whiskey that remains completely sealed.

Needing to get out of the house, she takes a trip out and bumps into John. The friends catch up and John enquires into her wellbeing as she appears tense.

Moira later divulges her feelings and confides in John about her annoyance at the ever-present Cain and suggests she isn’t happy in her marriage.

Cain isn’t done with the accusations and consequently decides to confront Nate after spotting him having a drink with Moira.

Nate is horrified at Cain’s suggestion and says their relationship is in a good place. This doesn’t satisfy Cain and he storms off.

Afterwards, Nate is worried that Cain might take it out on the kids.

Will he confront Moira next?

Caleb asks Jai for more money to bribe a councillor (Credit: ITV)

Jai’s annoyed

Tonight, Jai is left vexed after a visit from Caleb.

The mates appear to suffer some issues after Caleb asks Jai for another payment. He then insists this can be used to bribe a councillor so they can purchase the land quicker.

Surprisingly, Jai gives a harsh remark to Caleb and reminds him that he cannot and should not be messed with.

Caleb crumbles

Jai is not the only person fed-up with Caleb’s antics. Chas watches the pair then voices her thoughts and theorised that Jai and Caleb’s friendship is fake.

Will she work out the reason why they’re “friends?”

Elsewhere, Caleb, seemingly restless at the lack of progress on the land acquisition, heads over to Home James Haulage to cause havoc.

John confronts Jai

After his interaction with Caleb, Jai decides to annoy Victoria.

She is changing a tyre before Jai turns up and starts berating her and suggesting she doesn’t know what she’s doing.

Afterwards, John decides to play the protective older brother and straightaway squares up to Jai and warn him off taunting Victoria.

Jai looks visibly shaken. Will he take a step back?

