In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, July 23), Charity and Cain break into Belle and Tom’s house and then make their way to Wales as their concerns grow.

Once the pair arrive at the Welsh cottage, Charity and Cain find blood smeared up the walls.

But, what else do they discover? What’s happened to Belle and Tom in Emmerdale spoilers?

Charity and Cain find blood on the walls (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity and Cain make a worrying discovery

When Charity realises that Belle has been missing her mental health appointments, she joins Cain in breaking into her house.

They both head inside and are alarmed by the amount of surveillance equipment Tom has. They then manage to find the address for the Welsh cottage in Tom’s budget book, coming up with a plan.

Soon enough, the pair arrive at the Welsh cottage and are horrified to find the place completely trashed. There’s also blood all over the walls.

Belle isn’t anywhere to be seen. But, is she safe? What’s happened? And, can Charity and Cain help her before it’s too late?

Liam looks to Chas for support (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas supports Liam

After just finding out about Ella’s pregnancy, Chas tries to support Liam as he tries to process the idea of being a father again.

Ella’s tries to speak to Liam about what her pregnancy means for them. However, Liam refuses to answer the door.

Tracy isn’t happy… (Credit: ITV)

Tracy targets Ella

Viewers of Emmerdale will know that Ella recently bagged herself a job as a receptionist at the vets.

Tracy really wanted that job but unfortunately lost out to Ella after being interviewed.

This evening, Tracy is angry with her family and decides to take things out on Ella. But, how will Ella react? How long will this rivalry last for?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

