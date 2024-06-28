Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cain gives Matty some violent advice

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Cain Dingle gives Matty some advice to deal with prison and his terrifying new cellmate. With Matty now locked up with intimidating Les, Cain tells him that he’ll have to use violence in order to keep Les at bay.

This follows Matty’s imprisonment after he stabbed Samson Dingle. True enough, Samson was hurt by Matty’s blade – but it was an accident, instigated by Samson and his friend Josh.

In prison while he awaits trial, Matty is sharing a cell with an unpredictable new inmate – bully Les.

Will Matty heed Cain’s advice? And, if he does, will this just put him in even more danger?

Elsewhere, Rose bonds with daughter Dawn after the pair share a kind word.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Cain pays terrified Matty a visit in prison (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain has some advice for Matty

Cain visits Matty in prison. However, his attempts to bolster Matty’s low mood all fall flat, with Matty scared and distracted.

Matty points out Les as his new cellmate. As he struggles to keep his emotions in check, it’s clear that Matty is terrified of Les.

Cain tells Matty that he needs to start talking with his fists (Credit: ITV)

Cain tells Matty that he’ll have to use violence against anyone who might threaten him. Matty is terrified for what this means he might have to do.

Will Matty take Cain’s advice to heart – and does he even have what it takes to get Les off his back?

Mother and daughter begin to bond (Credit: ITV)

Dawn and Rose bond

Rose boosts Dawn’s confidence with a heartfelt word about her natural ability as a mother. Dawn and Rose grow closer as they talk, and set about building a fort together.

Is this a fresh start for mother and daughter?

