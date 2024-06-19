Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cain and Moira’s marriage spirals to breaking point

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, June 19), Moira regrets her strong words to Cain the night before and worries that her marriage is falling apart.

She is left shaken when Cain reminds his wife of her cruel words.

Can the pair get through this, or is their marriage at breaking point in Emmerdale spoilers?

A drunken Cain Dingle returns to Butlers (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain and Moira’s marriage reaches breaking point

Following Tuesday’s episode where Moira spoke some strong words and emasculated Cain at the dinner table, she wakes up full of regret.

Cain isn’t letting it go, Moira’s words hurt him and he reminds her how cruel she was to him.

He later gets drunk. When he returns home to Butlers Farm, things between him and Moira spiral out of control further.

Moira is left shaken and scared that her marriage and life are falling apart. Can the long-time couple get their marriage back on track?

Belle struggles to make sense of her situation with Tom (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle takes Tom’s car

After discovering that Tom has been tracking her movements, Belle feels trapped, but she comes up with a plan.

Determined to have an abortion, she takes Tom’s spare car key and decides to drive herself to the clinic.

Amelia agrees to look after Piper. Then, knowing her phone is being tracked, Belle places it in Esther’s pram.

After checking that Tom isn’t watching her, Belle heads to the clinic, where she contemplates her current situation.

Belle is adamant she can’t have a baby with Tom, but will she go through with the abortion?

Rose and Ruby continue to plot

Rose tells Ruby their plan is working, but how much longer until Kim realises exactly what is going on?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

