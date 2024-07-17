Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Rose causes chaos as she sets a horse loose in plot against Kim

In tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (Wednesday, July 17), Rose causes mayhem in the village when she sets a horse loose in the next step of her plot against enemy Kim Tate.

Rose then heads off to meet a mystery man on the outskirts of Emmerdale as she puts her latest villainous plan into action.

What is Rose up to and will she go through with her plan in Emmerdale spoilers?

Rose meets a mystery man (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rose causes mayhem

This evening, Rose is left devastated when Will tells Kim it’s time for her to leave Home Farm. Rose later lets a horse loose in the village, causing chaos for the residents.

Shortly after, she receives a mysterious message. Rose proceeds to head to the outskirts of the village, where a dealer is waiting for her. He gives Rose a vial of tranquilliser before telling her to wait for further instructions.

However, Rose later has second thoughts about her plan when she realises she has enjoyed being with her family. When Dawn later calls Rose ‘mum’ for the first time, she is left uncertain about her plot.

Will Rose follow through with her plan?

Jai and Archie begin packing (Credit: ITV)

Jai prepares to move out

Elsewhere, in tonight’s hour-long episode of Emmerdale, Jai gets ready to move out after Laurel asked him to move back to Holdgate.

Having told the kids about their split, he begins packing up his stuff. Jai insists he’s taking Archie with him and the duo get ready to say goodbye to Laurel.

Manpreet meddles in Liam’s love life (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet plays matchmaker

After Liam resigns himself to staying single, Manpreet decides to meddle in Liam’s love life. She encourages him to rekindle things with Chas following their split.

Is Liam going to take Manpreet’s advice or is he set on remaining single?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

