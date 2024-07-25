In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (July 25) Charity and Cain are on a mission to find out what happened to Belle.

Soap favourite Belle managed to flee her abuser Tom King during Wednesday’s emotional episode (July 24). The two-hander episode focused on the couple, and Belle’s dog Piper, as they headed on ‘holiday’ to a remote part in Wales.

But will Charity and Cain find out the truth about what really happened in Emmerdale spoilers?

Cain and Charity arrive at the cottage (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Charity and Cain arrive at cottage

Following the emotional flashback episode on Wednesday, Charity and Cain arrive at Belle and Tom’s Welsh cottage in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

With blood on the wall, glass on the floor and furniture scattered everywhere, the pair are panicked by the state of the property.

Will else will they find and will Charity and Cain discover what really went down in the cottage?

Jai is reeling from his split from Laurel (Credit: ITV)

Jai exposes Pollard in Emmerdale

Also happening in Emmerdale tonight, Laurel and Jai’s recent split appears to upset both households.

In a bid to make himself feel better, bitter Jai exposes Pollard’s recent schemes to a disappointed Brenda and Rodney.

Soon, despite her heartbreak, Laurel allows Archie to move back in with his dad.

But how will this affect the former couple going forward?

Mandy opens up about her money issues (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mandy reveals money problems

Also on Emmerdale, Mandy is annoyed to hear Liam has refused to talk to Ella and heads to give him a piece of her mind.

Later Ella is humiliated when he forces her to do a pregnancy test to ensure she’s telling the truth…

But Rhona and Marlon hit a nerve with Mandy. Mandy opens up to Rhona about her financial troubles, but continues to hide them from everyone else.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

