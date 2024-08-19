Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Charity and Sarah go joyriding in flash car

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, August 19), Charity takes Sarah on a fun trip out so that she can have a proper Dingle experience.

The pair then hop into a fancy car and go joyriding together, enjoying the thrill of the experience.

But, will Charity and Sarah get into trouble in Emmerdale spoilers?

Charity takes Sarah out in a fancy car (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity and Sarah joyride

Viewers of Emmerdale will know that Sarah’s recently been feeling as though she’s missing out on what others her age are doing.

Charity recently condemned her for drinking alcohol whilst on medication, with Sarah upset over being restricted.

This evening, Charity surprises Sarah with a fancy car and takes her joyriding in it.

She hopes to give her a proper Dingle experience to raise her spirits a little bit. But, did Charity really steal the car? Or, is she lying to Sarah about how she got her hands on the fancy motor?

Charity offended Vinny (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity feels apologetic

Charity feels guilty after bringing up Vinny’s lack of sexual experience in comparison to Gabby.

She immediately regrets making the comment after realising that she’s overstepped the mark and has upset Vinny, making him feel not good enough.

But, can she apologise to Vinny? Will he forgive her for the remark?

Laurel wants to team up with Gabby

With Jai continuing to cause trouble for Laurel at The Hide, Gabby’s thrilled by Laurel’s latest news.

She brings up the idea of buying Jai’s shares in The Hide, with Gabby being left delighted by this idea.

But, will Jai find out about Laurel’s plans? Will he allow her to buy his shares in the restaurant?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

