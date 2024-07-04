In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, vengeful vicar Charles Anderson lures Caleb into the woods, where he plans to confront him over son Ethan’s death. But what will Charles do? After all, the last trip Caleb took into the woods didn’t go so well for him…

What does Charles have planned?

Meanwhile, Matty tells cellmate Les the truth about his identity. And Paddy plans a games night – to Mandy’s chagrin.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Charles and Caleb take a ride (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charles confronts Caleb over Ethan’s death

Charles thanks Caleb for letting him stay over at his home. Accidentally spilling coffee on the rug, he goes to fetch a cloth to tidy up.

Noticing an intriguing invoice among Caleb’s things, he pockets the note. Later, he insists on giving Caleb a lift into town. Caleb is uneasy, but accepts.

During the drive, Charles grows emotional and gets out in a lay-by. Concerned, Caleb follows the vicar.

Charles demands answers (Credit: ITV)

As he tries to comfort Charles, Caleb is shocked when Charles wheels around and questions that the hit-and-run case was dropped. Charles then begins questioning him about his son’s death.

Caleb tries to return to the car, but Charles stops him in the tracks – confronting him with the incriminating invoice.

With Charles’ anger rising, Caleb attempts to protest his innocence. Can he placate angry Charles?

Les sends Robbo packing (Credit: ITV)

Matty comes clean to Les

As Robbo attempts to get to the bottom of the truth about Matty, Les steps in, getting the thug to back off. However, Matty is left more worried than ever.

Les attempts to help Matty toughen up. Matty asks him what questions he’s going to get from other prisoners – and how to answer. He then nervously admits that he’s transgender.

Matty tells Les the truth (Credit: ITV)

Les tells Matty that he plans on minding his own business – but warns him that the other inmates may not be so understanding.

Will Matty heed Les’s advice?

Mandy gets in the way of Paddy’s plans (Credit: ITV)

Paddy hosts a get-together

Paddy invites Marlon and Rhona over for a games night. However, Mandy is unimpressed by his plans telling him that Rhona is far from the most exciting of company.

As games night gets underway, she wastes little time in riling up Paddy’s guests.

