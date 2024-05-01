Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas looks at her surgery scars for the first time

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, May 1), Chas opens up to Charity about not yet having the courage to look at her surgery scars.

She then decides to pluck up the courage and look at her scars for the first time after her operation.

But, how will Chas react once she sees her scars in Emmerdale spoilers?

Kerry makes an insensitive comment (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas looks at her scars

Chas wears her prosthetic breasts for the first time in the pub and receives support from the women in the Woolpack.

Charity tells Chas that she doesn’t need the prosthetics and looks beautiful without them.

Kerry soon makes an insensitive comment about the prosthetics though, with Chas making her anger known.

In a heartfelt moment with Charity, Chas admits that she hasn’t yet looked at her surgery scars out of fear.

Charity vows to support Chas as she takes the huge next step of looking at her scars for the first time since her double mastectomy.

Evan need a bone marrow biopsy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Evan is taken to hospital

Dawn notices a new bruise on baby Evan’s leg and asks for Dr Liam’s advice. He then encourages her to take him straight to A&E.

At the hospital, blood tests are carried out on the baby and reveal that he is really ill.

Billy and Dawn are then informed that Evan needs a bone marrow biopsy due to having low haemoglobin and platelet levels.

Evan’s parents are left fearing the worst as they await more results. What’s wrong with Evan?

Isaac shares his concerns (Credit: ITV)

Isaac’s affected by an abandoned lamb

Moira takes Isaac out on the farm and is pleased when he seems interested in her work. However, he soon becomes upset by witnessing an abandoned lamb…

Can they make things right? (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet and Charles struggle

After Charles found out about Manpreet’s pass on Billy, the couple continue to struggle. But, can they get back on track?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!