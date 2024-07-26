In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, the news begins to spread of Belle Dingle and Tom King’s marriage split. As her family reacts to the news, concern begins to grow for Belle’s well-being.

This follows her recent ordeal at the hands of Tom, who sought to isolate her from her friends and family once and for all by dragging her away to isolated Wales. He then escalated his abuse, first locking pup Piper out in the cottage garden overnight, and then striking Belle in a moment of fury. Belle finally snapped and made a run for it, boarding a bus while Tom was left raging in Wales.

As they were reunited back home last night, Belle told him that their marriage was over. It seems that Belle and Tom’s split is final – but how long will it be before he starts to manipulate the narrative?

Elsewhere, as Laurel and Jai navigate their own split, the pair attempt to keep it civil while they plan Rishi’s memorial. And Mandy struggles for money.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

This week’s episodes saw Belle finally break free from Tom (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Concern grows for Belle

With Belle and Tom having returned to the village, concern grows amid the Dingles as they attempt to understand the reasons for their split.

Will Belle tell her family what Tom has put her through… and will he keep his distance?

Jai and Laurel put a civil face on their split (Credit: ITV)

Laurel and Jai keep it friendly

In the wake of their own split, Jai and Laurel plan to meet up for Rishi’s memorial. As the pair talk, things seem vaguely civil between the pair.

Can they keep it that way?

Mandy tells Paddy about her money problems (Credit: ITV)

Mandy worries about money

As she shares a meal with Paddy, Mandy’s financial worries mount.

Will she be able to resolve her rising money woes?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!