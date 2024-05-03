Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Dawn and Billy get the devastating news Evan has leukaemia

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight confirm the worst possible news for Billy and Dawn: Evan does have leukaemia.

Meanwhile, Ruby isn’t letting things lie with Moira and starts a nasty rumour. Also, Tom encourages Belle to take a pregnancy test, but what will the result say?

Find out in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

The worst possible news is given (Credit: ITV)

Evan diagnosed

With Dawn and Billy worried sick and waiting for the results of Evan’s bone marrow biopsy, the doctor soon arrives with news.

Clutching on to each other for strength the devastating couple are told their son does have leukaemia.

Kim and Will are watching outside the hospital room as distraught Dawn buckles upon hearing the news.

As the doctor discusses the future and treatment for Evan, how will the family cope? Can they pull through this? And will Evan be okay?

Belle’s relief sparks Tom’s fury (Credit: ITV)

Belle takes a pregnancy test in Emmerdale spoilers

Worried sick she could be pregnant, Belle is forced to confess her fears when Tom asks what’s going on. He immediately insists she do a test to confirm it.

She agrees and when the results come back negative she is completely relieved. But Tom is visibly disappointed and makes it very clear he’s not happy with the outcome.

With Tom keen to make sure she does get pregnant, how far will he go to pressure his wife into having a baby?

What lies is Ruby spreading? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby starts a rumour

After Moira splashed Ruby while driving yesterday (Thursday May 2), Ruby wanted revenge. They had a stand-off on a country lane where both came head to head and neither would back up.

Eventually Will got Moira to move after revealing he was trying to get to the hospital to see very poorly Evan. When Moira and Ruby then came face to face in the pub later, furious Caleb made Ruby apologise. The women shared an awkward hug and pretended to bury the hatchet, but really they whispered to each other it wasn’t over.

Tonight (Friday May 3) Ruby proves it very definitely isn’t over as she starts a vicious rumour about her sister-in-law. She tells Nicola the awful untruth, who will of course spread it everywhere!

But what has Ruby said about Moira? And will Moira get revenge?

