Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Dawn blames Billy as Baby Evan gets sicker

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, June 3), Dawn realises that baby Evan has a temperature and worries that germs have been passed on to him.

She then starts questioning Billy as to whether germs could’ve been transferred from Lucas and Clemmie.

But, can Billy and Dawn put their tension to one side and support each other in Emmerdale spoilers.

Dawn worries about her son (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Baby Evan gets a temperature

At the hospital this evening, Baby Evan gets a temperature after his chemotherapy session.

Dawn starts to panic that Evan is getting sicker and starts to confront Billy over the matter.

She questions him over whether any germs could’ve been passed on to Evan from Lucas and Clemmie.

Billy faces Dawn’s wrath as more tension starts to form within their relationship.

But, can they both support each other and be there for their sick son? And, will baby Evan be okay?

Charles is grieving (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charles is struggling

Emmerdale viewers will know that Charles recently lost his son, Ethan Anderson, after he collapsed on the floor.

Charles had been talking to Ethan just moments before, suddenly finding his body on the floor after nipping into the kitchen.

Manpreet soon turned up and tried to resuscitate Ethan but her attempts failed as he was taken to hospital and was unable to be saved.

Currently, Charles is oblivious to what really happened to Ethan… Knowing about the hit and run, Charles doesn’t know however that Ruby was the one to deliberately knock Ethan over with her car.

Tonight, Charles struggles as he grieves for his late son. But, will he get any answers? Will he realise that Ruby Fox-Miligan was to blame for the hit and run?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

